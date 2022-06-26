The first floating photovoltaic plant (FPV) in the MENA region, located at Lac 3 in Tunis, began operations on Saturday with the aim of covering part of the energy needs of La Goulette neighbourhood.

The plant, which covers an area of 2,500 m2, has a capacity of 200 kWp, equivalent to the consumption of 130 households. It will provide 265 MWh per year and will contribute to reducing 120 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

This plant, worth €500,000, is financed by the General Directorate of the Treasury, under the French Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industry. It is being built by the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) in partnership with the international Independent Power Producer “Qair” group.

This project, whose work was launched on September 22, 2021, was created under a partnership agreement signed by STEG and Qair.

“The plant reflects Tunisia's potential in the production of alternative energy in the desert or in arid areas,” Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Neila Gonji said at the inauguration.

“Tunisia is determined to develop the renewable energy sector despite the delay it has experienced,” she added, recalling that the objective is to achieve a 35% share of renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030.

All projects involving renewable energy will be connected to the STEG network, including the projects of Tataouine and Matmata, director of the central directorate of distribution at the STEG Nejib Chtourou told TAP.

Qair Director General Jérôme Billerey stressed that his group is ready to accompany Tunisia during its energy transition and to support it by launching other projects.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).