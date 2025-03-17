The CMA CGM Iron made a historic call at CMA Terminals Khalifa Port on Friday (March 14), becoming the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel sailing to Abu Dhabi.

Through this milestone, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group deepen their cooperation in maritime decarbonization, a statement said.

The CMA CGM ship built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries of Korea is a dual-fuel vessel able to run both on conventional and alternative fuels such as bio-methanol and e-methanol.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “The arrival of the CMA CGM Iron dual-fuel container vessel is a sign of things to come in the global maritime industry, where AD Ports Group, under the wise guidance of our UAE leadership, is a leader in developing the infrastructure for a sustainable future, such as the storage and distribution of biofuels. We are committed to providing a viable commercial biofuels infrastructure at Khalifa Port, not only for our shipping customers, but also for clients in our Kezad economic cities, many of whom are increasingly introducing biofuels in their own operations’’.

Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President for Assets and Operations, CMA CGM Group, added: “The arrival of the first dual-fuel methanol vessel at Khalifa Port marks a significant milestone in our journey towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050. It underscores the shared ambition of the CMA CGM Group and AD Ports Group to position CMA Terminals Khalifa Port as a sustainable, cutting-edge infrastructure, delivering optimal service and strengthening its role as a key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Gulf, and the Indian Subcontinent.”

CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, is a strategic partner of AD Ports Group. Aside from CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated in December 2024 and expanded Khalifa Port’s capacity by 23%, the companies are jointly developing a multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo.

The CMA CGM Iron, which has a container capacity of 13,000 TEUs, is the first of 12 new dual-fuel methanol vessels planned by CMA CGM, who is also planning to launch the Cobalt, Argon, Platinum, Mercury, Helium, Krypton, Thorium, Osmium, Silver, Copper, and Gold dual-fuel vessels this year and in 2026.

The Group’s dual-fuel methanol vessels represent a major milestone on the CMA CGM Group’s path towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050, and highlights the Group’s strategic and technological partnership with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Korea to decarbonize the shipping industry.

The CMA CGM Iron made its call in Abu Dhabi as part of CMA CGM’s CIMEX1 service, which connects Asia to the Middle East Gulf region. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is a joint venture between CMA CGM unit CMA Terminals (70%) and AD Ports Group (30%). With investments in 60 terminals worldwide, CMA CGM Group continues to enhance its presence in port management, supporting the growth of its shipping lines, and delivering optimal service quality to customers.

Ideally situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port aims to become a key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Arabian Gulf, and the Indian subcontinent. The terminal has an initial annual handling capacity of 1.8 million TEUs.

With two berths totaling 800 metres in length, and a depth of 18.5 metres, the terminal is equipped to accommodate and handle the world’s largest container ships. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is outfitted with state-of-the-art, sustainable technology, including 8 next-generation ship-to-shore cranes and 20 electric RTGs, and features seamless connectivity to the Etihad Rail network. The terminal also includes an administrative building powered by renewable energy, including on site solar panels, which was recognized with the MENA Green Building Awards in 2022. A 90-hectare container yard completes the facility, ensuring efficient and smooth port operations. -TradeArabia News Service

