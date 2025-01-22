DUBAI - Firefighters have brought under control a fire at a liquefied gas site in Rey City south of Tehran, the Ministry of Oil's news outlet SHANA reported on Wednesday, adding there were no casualties.

"An incident took place in one of the depots of Rey's liquefied gas storage facility, not at the oil storage facility," Keramat Veiskarami, CEO of Iran's National Petroleum Products Distribution Company, told SHANA, referring to earlier news reports.

Veiskarami said information regarding the cause of the incident would be released later.

Rey is located 11 kilometres (7 miles) south of Tehran.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Sharon Singleton and Jason Neely)