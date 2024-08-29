The UAE-based renewables company Fertiglobe has signed an €397 million contract with H2Global's subsidiary Hintco to supply green ammonia from its Egyptian facilities to the European renewable ammonia market, as per a statement.

This agreement follows Fertiglobe’s selection as the winning bidder in H2Global’s pilot auction over a month ago.

Under the contract, Fertiglobe will deliver the first shipment of up to 19,500 tons of green ammonia to European ports in 2027, with total deliveries expected to increase to a cumulative 397,000 tons by 2033.

The green hydrogen required for this production will be sourced from Egypt Green Hydrogen, a joint venture involving Fertiglobe, Orascom Construction, Scatec, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

