VIENNA — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia continues work on building its first nuclear power plant. He also revealed that Riyadh will host International Conference on Nuclear Emergencies by the end of 2025.

Addressing the 68th Session of the General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday, he said that the Kingdom has completed the readiness requirements related to nuclear regulatory work. "We are continuing to implement our national project for peaceful nuclear energy, while our systems and infrastructure meet the required international regulatory requirements," he said.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy and chairman of the Board of Directors of Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission, said that the Kingdom is moving towards benefiting from nuclear energy and its radiation applications for peaceful purposes. “Given the importance of nuclear energy in social and economic development, the Kingdom is moving towards benefiting from nuclear energy and its radiation applications for peaceful purposes, and it continues to implement its national nuclear energy project with all its components, including the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the Kingdom to contribute to the national energy mix and to achieve the sustainable national development in accordance with the national requirements and within the framework of the international commitments," he said.

The minister said the Kingdom has completed the essential administrative preparations related to nuclear regulatory framework and the requirements for implementing to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and has submitted a request to the Agency in July 2024 to rescind the Small Quantities Protocol and implement the full Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and that the Kingdom is currently working with the IAEA to finalize all necessary subsidiary arrangements for the Small Quantities Protocol to be effectively rescinded by the end of December of this year.

Prince Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom continues to stand by its legally binding international commitments related to its national nuclear energy project, and that the Kingdom's national legislation and institutional infrastructure satisfy all requirements for controlling nuclear materials and technology, as well as regulating exports, consistent with its obligations and fulfilling its important role under the international non-proliferation regime. He extended his thanks to the Director General and the Deputy Director for Safeguards for their efforts that have enabled the Kingdom to reach this stage.

Prince Abdulaziz announced that the Kingdom will host an international conference on nuclear emergencies at the end of 2025 in Riyadh, as part of the Kingdom's focus on preparedness to nuclear emergencies and in recognition of the Agency's important role in this area. He noted that the Kingdom is looking forward to the cooperation of states in ensuring the success of this conference, which will contribute to enhancing the global response to nuclear and radiological emergencies, building on the Agency's and its International Emergency Center's work.

The minister also highlighted the Kingdom's participation in strengthening the radiological monitoring and early warning capabilities for nuclear incidents at the international center by providing the opportunity to benefit from its national capabilities in the global system of radiological monitoring and early warning, and that the Kingdom is pleased to offer its capabilities to the Agency and the International Emergency Center in other areas, including predicting the environmental impacts of nuclear and radiological incidents.

“As part of developing the Kingdom's efforts in the cooperation with the Agency, the Kingdom deposited, on the seventh of August 2024, its instrument for acceptance of the IAEA's Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities." Prince Abdulaziz said. “The Kingdom is committed to several international instruments related to nuclear fields, including those concerning nuclear security, safety, and safeguards. The Kingdom is also collaborating with the IAEA to host a workshop on the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management, which will invite states non-party to the Convention to enhance global efforts towards the universality of this Convention," he added.

Prince Abdulaziz stressed that the Kingdom has benefited from the IAEA's Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, which completed its task in October 2023. He indicated that this mission has played an effective role in assessing the national nuclear regulatory efforts and the overall integration of national nuclear regulatory framework. The minister thanked the Director General and the IAEA for these distinguished services, which underscore the significant role of the Agency.

Prince Abdulaziz conveyed the Kingdom's appreciation for the commendable efforts of the Agency, led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, in enhancing its technical capabilities and launching outstanding initiatives, which strengthen its role in providing technical support to member states in order to build their programs and develop human capacity in nuclear technology and its regulatory fields.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).