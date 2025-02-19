CAIRO — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that five Saudi projects in the fields of renewable energy spanning solar and wind energy are going operational in Egypt.



Addressing the opening session of the 8th edition of Egypt International Energy Conference and Exhibition (EGYPES 2025) in Cairo on Monday, he highlighted promotion of partnership between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the field of energy efficiency. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was among those who attended the opening session.



The Saudi minister referred to joint efforts with Egypt’s ministries of petroleum and electricity to devise a comprehensive national energy efficiency program. "‏This initiative seeks to transfer the Kingdom’s successful experiences, provide regulatory support, and build local expertise to help develop the sector in Egypt," he said while pointing to a study for the launch of a joint entity focused on rehabilitating government buildings to improve energy efficiency.



Prince Abdulaziz affirmed that the Kingdom sees itself as an integral part of Egypt, just as Egypt is considered an integral part of the Kingdom. ‏Regarding the energy co-operation between the two countries, the Saudi minister highlighted the growing and fruitful collaboration between the two sides, pointing to several key projects that have developed over the recent period.



‏The minister pointed to the largest upcoming wind energy project, which will significantly boost Egypt’s renewable energy capability. ‏He drew attention to the electrical interconnection project between the two countries, the largest of its kind in the region. ‏ "Once completed, this project will allow the exchange of up to 3 gigawatts of electricity, supporting the energy sectors of both countries by addressing peak demand and leveraging surplus energy production. The project is set to be completed in stages next year, further solidifying the energy partnership between Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” he added.



EGYPES 2025, taking place from 17 to 19 February in Cairo, explores how Egypt, positioned at the crossroads of Africa and the Mediterranean, is leading the way in sustainable energy transformation.

