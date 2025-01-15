Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (Enec) has established Enec Consulting, a strategic advisory subsidiary, to support initiatives in developing civil nuclear energy programs and infrastructure.

With over 15 years of experience, Enec Consulting will focus on the development of a comprehensive lifecycle of a nuclear plant, from strategic advisory and project management to operational readiness and capacity building.

The company will provide advisory services across project management, regulatory frameworks, financing models, and workforce development, fostering robust and sustainable nuclear energy ecosystems.

Enec Consulting will also support clients in establishing oversight mechanisms for safe and efficient project delivery, drawing on the UAE's globally recognised standards in safety, security, and operational excellence.

The launch of Enec Consulting builds on Enec's strong relations with both established and emerging nuclear nations, supporting the UAE's commitment to the Tripling Nuclear declaration, which calls for a tripling of global nuclear capacity by 2050 to achieve Net Zero.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Enec, said: “With the demand for clean baseload electricity surging, driven by heavy industry and energy intensive sectors including the data centers required for AI, the role of nuclear energy has never been clearer. The UAE has demonstrated a proven ability to decarbonise its grid, achieving the highest per capita addition of clean electricity globally in the past five years, with 75% of this energy coming from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The creation of Enec Consulting comes at a time of significant global momentum in the nuclear energy sector – we are ready to help partners and stakeholders achieve energy security and sustainability. We look forward to expanding our reach, partnering with the industry’s best to drive a new wave of nuclear energy development.”

Mohamed Al Braiki, General Manager of Enec Consulting, emphasised: “As more countries commit to tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050, Enec Consulting is ready to deliver expertise gained from the UAE’s journey in successfully developing the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, one of the world’s most efficient nuclear new builds. Barakah showcases that nuclear energy projects can be delivered on time, cost efficiently, and in full compliance with national and international standards. Our mission at Enec Consulting is to support other countries and organisations seeking to integrate nuclear energy into their clean energy strategies. By leveraging our insights and experience, we aim to accelerate decarbonisation of power grids through the development of sustainable nuclear energy solutions.”

