DUBAI - Emirates and ENOC Group today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and develop joint initiatives for the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Emirates at its Dubai hub.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai Airshow by Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group.

The MoU creates a framework for feasibility studies to assess SAF supply opportunities in Dubai, including supply chain infrastructure, production capabilities, and commercial viability.

The collaboration aims to explore pathways for developing economically feasible SAF production and supply infrastructure in Dubai, with ENOC evaluating its potential contribution to local production. A joint steering committee will guide the evaluation.

“Emirates continues to explore ways to integrate sustainable aviation fuel adoption in our operations, and this partnership with ENOC represents an important step in that journey. Establishing a reliable SAF supply in our Dubai hub is a key priority, and this collaboration allows us to assess the most viable pathways for integration," Al Redha said.

Lootah stated, “At ENOC, we recognise the critical role that Sustainable Aviation Fuel plays in reducing carbon emissions across the aviation sector. This MoU with Emirates reflects our shared commitment to developing local SAF production and the infrastructure needed to make low-carbon aviation a reality. As the UAE works toward supplying 1 percent of jet fuel to national airlines from locally produced SAF by 2031, we believe this collaboration brings us a step closer to that goal.”

As a safe and fully certified drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft fleet and airport infrastructure, SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel at a ratio of up to 50 percent, creating an aviation fuel that is significantly lower in lifecycle carbon emissions.

In its neat form, SAF can reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent compared to conventional jet fuel.