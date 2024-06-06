ABU DHABI - Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, has signed an agreement to install a 3MWp rooftop solar PV plant for leading UAE steel pipe manufacturer and exporter, AJ Steel Pipes.

The decarbonisation of "hard-to-abate" industries is one of the priorities identified at COP28 for achieving a carbon-neutral future. Steel companies such as AJ Steel Pipes are looking to utilise efficient and carbon-free solutions that combine innovation and technology to achieve a more sustainable operation.

Situated on the roof of AJ Steel Pipes's facilities in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, the plant will offset over 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year and generate more than 5,000MWh of electricity annually.

The plant, consisting of more than 5,000 solar PV modules, will be delivered by Emerge as a turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the solar modules for 25 years.

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said that this project will enable AJ Steel Pipes to lower energy costs and reduce its carbon footprint, while supporting the UAE's goals to diversify its energy mix.