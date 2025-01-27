The consortium of an engineering and construction company of Elsewedy Electric has been awarded a significant contract for a 500-650 megawatt (MW) combined cycle power plant project in Hungary by the Hungarian Electricity Co. (MVM), as per a disclosure on January 26th.

The project will be carried out in favor of MVM’s subsidiary, MVM Marta Energia Zrt., at the Visonta site in Havas county.

The consortium also includes partners Status KPRIA Zrt. and West Hungaria Bau Kft. (WHB).

The group has been invited to final negotiations for the contract, which will be based on a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model.

Elsewedy Electric will announce further details once the contract negotiations are finalized and the agreements are signed, which are expected to occur by the end of February 2025.

