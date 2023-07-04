RIYADH — The National Housing Company (NHC) has announced the construction of electric stations in a number of its residential projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, at a value of half a billion riyals.



This has been made in cooperation with the private sector, with the aim of enhancing the electricity system, and to provide high quality reliable electrical services in the suburbs and communities.



NHC has approved the construction of electric stations in 3 major projects, in order to supply more than 11,700 housing units to achieve the optimal operation for the electricity system.



This comes in completion to NHC's efforts in preparing the infrastructure of its projects which include the networks of water, electricity, telecommunication, lighting, sidewalks, road paving and many others.



Additionally, NHC allocates locations for public service facilities, which are characterized by the highest standards of the quality of life, in order to offer its beneficiaries a comprehensive residential environment.



It is noteworthy that since NHC is being the pioneer and enabler of the real estate development sector, it is keen to hand over the housing units for its beneficiaries as soon as it has completed, and also work to hand over the rest of the units as soon as possible.



This comes within its endeavor toward achieving the goals of the Housing Program, one of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programs, which aim to increase the percentage of Saudi families owning houses to 70% by 2030.

