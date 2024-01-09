Egypt’s plastic products accounted for 27% of the total exports of the chemical and fertilizers sector, with a value of $1.75bn, the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council (CEC) revealed.

The CEC announced the opening of the PLASTEX 2024 and the Egypt Plast 2024 exhibitions, under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir, on Tuesday at the Egypt Expo and Convention Authority.

The exhibitions, which will run until 12 January, will cover 30,000 sqm in three halls, showcasing intermediate and final products of plastics, petrochemical raw materials, and equipment.

The CEC said that 118 companies are participating in the Egypt Plast exhibition, and 242 companies in the PLASTEX exhibition, along with 12 countries, including China, Turkey, Taiwan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Morocco, and Italy.

The CEC added that, following the Ministry’s directives to promote the culture of participation in specialized exhibitions, it supports five small and micro Egyptian companies, and offers 15 training courses for the plastics industry on the sidelines of the exhibitions.

