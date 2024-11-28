Egypt - Onasolar, an Egyptian solar energy company, is set to complete three solar energy projects totaling 144 megawatts by the end of the first half (H1) of 2025, an unnamed official from the company told Al Arabiya Business.

The source shared details of the ongoing projects, including a 4-megawatt solar installation at Cairo Airport.

The project, expected to be completed by June 2025, will be implemented across seven buildings at the airport, including lounges, garages, and warehouses.

Additionally, Onasolar is working on a 100-megawatt solar power station for the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity in West Sohag, which is expected to be fully operational in H1 2025.

The company has also secured a 40-megawatt solar station project in the Wadi El Natrun area, intended for an agricultural investment project spanning 37,000 acres.

This project is slated to be completed by December 2024 and will be connected to Egypt's national electricity grid.

Onasolar has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting Egypt’s renewable energy transition, with several large-scale projects already under its belt, including a 300-megawatt solar project in Aswan for the Alcazar company.

The company is also targeting new projects with capacities ranging from 500 to 1,000 megawatts in partnership with Egypt's Ministry of Electricity, aiming to sell electricity at competitive tariffs upon commercial operation.

