Egypt is set to receive Höegh Galleon, the Norwegian floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) for liquified natural gas (LNG), by mid-June to secure additional needs for local consumption during summer, a government official told Asharq Business.

The unit will undergo trial operations for seven days prior to receiving LNG shipments slated to be imported by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the official noted.

On May 2nd, EGAS signed a contract with Norway's Höegh LNG to rent the Höegh Galleon floating unit for LNG.

It is worth noting that the Egyptian government is reportedly set to launch an international tender to import around 15 LNG shipments until October.

In May, Egypt’s daily consumption of natural gas scaled up by around 300 million cubic feet daily, reaching 6.1 billion cubic feet.

