Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is overseeing efforts to secure the country’s energy needs for the upcoming summer and improve the efficiency of electricity consumption.

During a meeting held Monday, Madbouly reviewed progress with Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Essmat, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, and Sherine El-Sharkawy, First Assistant Minister of Finance for Economic Affairs.

Madbouly emphasised the government’s commitment to monitoring projects implemented by the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to integrate more renewable energy projects into the national electricity grid.

This is aimed at meeting Egypt’s energy requirements. He also stressed the importance of monitoring progress on the electricity interconnection project currently underway with Saudi Arabia, as part of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in all fields, particularly the energy sector.

Madbouly explained that the government’s efforts are aimed at ensuring readiness to meet any additional burdens expected on the national electricity grid during the coming summer months.

Essmat presented the ministry’s efforts to monitor the phases of the electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia. He also outlined the coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to secure the necessary fuel for power plants while expanding the use of clean energy.

Furthermore, Essmat presented opportunities to improve electrical energy efficiency, including effective solutions to rationalise electricity consumption and reduce pressure on the national grid.

This also included potential incentives to support investment and encourage the private sector to expand into clean energy projects, along with the necessary legislation to ensure resource sustainability and enhance energy efficiency. These measures align with Egypt’s international commitments to environmental protection and emissions reduction.

Badawi discussed the ministry’s efforts to increase natural gas production to meet the fuel needs of power plants. He also detailed steps to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet Egypt’s natural gas requirements for various uses during the coming summer. Badawi affirmed effective coordination with the Ministry of Electricity to maximise the efficiency of power plants.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

