Egypt - PetroBakr Petroleum Co has commenced the development drilling operations at the “Arta 92” well, with plans to achieve a production rate of 350 barrels of oil per day, as per a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The project forms part of a broader strategy to boost Egypt’s oil and gas output and meet growing domestic demand.

Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi visited the site as part of a field inspection aimed at monitoring the progress of drilling and development activities.

During his visit, Badawi engaged with the drilling team, who outlined the plan to reach a depth of 4,000 feet before commencing production.

