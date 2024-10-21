Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has witnessed the signing of four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements between Egyptian entities and international firms to boost cooperation in operational safety, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, as per an official statement.

The agreements also cover the fields of natural gas and hydrogen transport, carbon dioxide capture, transport, and storage, and sustainable energy.

The signing came on the sideline of the Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (MOC), held in Alexandria, Egypt.

The first MoU was inked between the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and the Greek national gas system operator DESFA to study carbon capture and storage technologies.

In addition, the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO) has signed an MoU with DESFA to foster collaboration in the field of natural gas and hydrogen transport, carbon dioxide capture, transport, and storage, and sustainable energy.

The MoU also involves technical expertise exchange between both sides in the field of gas, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide infrastructure, along with mulling joint investment opportunities.

Another MoU was sealed between GASCO and the American risk management firm BakerRisk to foster collaboration in the areas of operational safety, energy efficiency, and decarbonization.

This is in addition to exchanging expertise in these fields, developing advanced software, and providing training programs.

Furthermore, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has signed an MoU with Shell to develop leadership training in health, safety, and environmental fields within EGPC's subsidiaries,

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).