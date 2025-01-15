Misr Beni Suef Cement Co (MBSC) has signed a contract worth EGP 298 million with IRSC, in cooperation with JINKO and HUAWEI, to establish a solar power plant at its site in Beni Suef Governorate, according to a disclosure.

The project is designed to enhance the company’s reliance on clean energy sources while reducing the environmental footprint of its industrial operations.

This move aligns with Misr Beni Suef Cement’s vision, which supports green economy.

