Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting to discuss the ongoing and future projects of the Saudi Arabian company ACWA Power in Egypt’s energy and water desalination sectors, as per a statement.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and ACWA Power Egypt's Country Director Hassan Amin.

Madbouly highlighted the company’s significant role in advancing Egypt's renewable energy goals.

He emphasized the potential to leverage ACWA Power’s expertise in seawater desalination, urging the localization of industries related to these projects.

Amin provided an overview of ACWA Power's ongoing projects, particularly in green hydrogen, and emphasized the company's global leadership in seawater desalination, producing over 8 million cubic meters per day worldwide.

He expressed ACWA Power’s readiness to undertake new projects in Egypt.

The meeting also included updates on several key projects by ACWA Power, such as the Benban Solar Power Plant and the Gulf of Suez wind energy project.

Additionally, they reviewed the status of a major wind energy project in West Sohag, aiming to generate 10 gigawatts of electricity in three phases.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).