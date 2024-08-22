Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Sun Fuyu, CEO of Huawei China, and Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, to discuss potential cooperation, as per a statement.

The discussions focused on utilizing Huawei's technology to improve the smart electricity grid, reduce technical and commercial losses, and combat electricity theft.

The meeting reviewed ongoing projects, including the modernization of control centers and the implementation of a smart distribution system at the North Cairo Electricity Distribution Company.

This system aims to accurately calculate energy consumption and detect tampering. The possibility of expanding this technology across Egypt's distribution network was also discussed.

Esmat emphasized the importance of transitioning from a traditional to a smart network, highlighting the role of private sector partnerships, particularly with Huawei, in achieving this goal.

The meeting also touched on cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the development of smart cities, aligning with Egypt's broader goals of optimizing electricity production and encouraging private sector participation in energy projects.

