Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with representatives of a global alliance, led by the Belgian company John Cockerill, to discuss localizing the production of electrolyzer components in Egypt, as per a statement.

The alliance includes major international firms such as Norway’s Scatec, Italy’s Technip, and Schlumberger, which aim to collaborate with Egypt on green hydrogen and ammonia projects.

John Cockerill, a leading global player in the production of alkaline electrolyzers, spearheads the initiative, which could position Egypt as a hub for green hydrogen production.

During the meeting, Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s interest in cooperating with the alliance on the establishment of an industrial plant to produce electrolyzer components for green hydrogen and ammonia.

He confirmed the government’s full support for the initiative, including facilitating communication through the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to expedite the project's development.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Egypt has made substantial progress in green hydrogen and ammonia production, driven by the country's strategic location which makes it an ideal platform for manufacturing electrolyzer components, reducing import reliance and positioning Egypt as a global center for green energy production.

For his part, Mohamed Amer, Executive Vice President of Scatec, outlined the company’s ongoing green ammonia project in Ain Sokhna.

The project, developed in partnership with Egypt Green Hydrogen Company, will supply green ammonia to Germany starting in 2027.

Amer also highlighted a separate $900 million green ammonia project in Damietta, for which Norwegian company Yara has signed an agreement to purchase 150,000 tons annually.

