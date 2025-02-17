Eni, the Italian energy company, plans to start producing 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Nour concession area in the eastern Mediterranean by mid-2026, an unnamed government source in the know told Asharq Business.

Production from the Nour 1 well will be connected to the Narges field via a single pipeline, utilizing infrastructure from the nearby Zohr field to reduce production costs.

Chevron and Eni’s subsidiary IEOC Production each hold a 45% stake in the Narges concession, while the Egyptian Tharwa Petroleum Company owns 10%.

Eni also intends to drill a second well in the Nour area in the second half (H2) of the year at an estimated cost of $80 million.

The Nour field, discovered in 2019, spans 100 square kilometers off the northern coast of Sinai and is located near the Zohr field, Egypt’s largest gas producer.

Eni holds a 40% interest in Nour field, while bp owns a 25% stake, with the UAE's Mubadala and Tharwa Petroleum holding 20% and 15% interest in the field, respectively.

