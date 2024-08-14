Egypt - The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is seeking to add up to 30 gigawatts (GWs) to the renewable energy capacity, Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat revealed in a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to follow up on renewables projects.

This could help the country save $4.1 billion worth of fuel annually, the minister said.

During the meeting, Esmat also discussed the needed capacities for green hydrogen production.

For her part, Minister of Planning Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat presented the current status of 18 ongoing projects in the renewable energy sector.

