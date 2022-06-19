Egypt’s ambassador to Belgium Badr Abdel Aty met on Saturday with Belgian Minister of Climate, Environment, and Sustainable Development Zakia Khatabi.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and green transformation.

This comes in the framework of substantive and logistical preparation for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on climate change (UNFCCC –COP27) next November.

Ambassador Abdel Aty stressed the importance Egypt attaches to the conference to be a turning point from the stage of pledges to the stage of implementation, pointing to the launch of Egypt’s national climate strategy until 2050, which aims to improve the planning and management of climate change in a way that supports the achievement of the desired economic and Development Goals.

He also touched upon how to strengthen cooperation with the Belgian side in order to support Egypt in its chairmanship of the next climate summit, in order to contribute to the success of this summit to support all countries in facing the serious challenges of climate change, and provide the necessary funding to help developing countries reduce emissions and take adaptation measures.

The meeting also reviewed areas of cooperation with Belgium in the field of conventional, renewable and clean energy, including the production of green hydrogen, as well as cooperation in the development of ports and the protection of Egyptian beaches.

The Belgian minister stressed her country’s aspiration to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in light of the great potential it possesses from infrastructure, natural resources, as well as the privileged geographical location near Europe, which enhances the sustainability of supply chains, especially in light of the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis.

The minister pointed out the importance of maximizing the use of available cooperation opportunities, especially in the field of green hydrogen.

Ambassador Abdel Aty briefed the Belgian minister on the national projects aimed at reducing emissions in various sectors, especially the transport and communications sector.

He highlighted the Egyptian potential in the field of energy with its various traditional, renewable, and clean sources, especially the great potential Egypt has for cooperation in the field of natural gas.

The Egyptian Ambassador also touched upon the great opportunities in the field of green transformation, especially in the field of green hydrogen, which qualifies Egypt to be a major center for the circulation, distribution and production of energy from various sources.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).