Arab Finance: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Algerian counterpart Aymen Benabderrahmane have signed a group of agreements during a meeting in Algeria, according to an official statement on June 29th.

The signed agreement included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of water resources and irrigation.

Another MoU has been signed between the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and Algeria’s Commission for Organization and Control of the Stock Exchange.

The signed protocols also included an executive program for cooperation in religious affairs and another program for cooperation in higher education during 2022-2024.

Additionally, further MoUs have been signed for cooperation in the industrial, investment, and diplomacy fields.

Moreover, the Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea announced that the trade exchange between Egypt and Algeria reached $787 million in 2021.