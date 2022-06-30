Cairo – Baker Hughes has partnered with Petrosafe, a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), to deploy the flare.IQ technology by Baker Hughes in refinery operations in Egypt.

Setting up this technology aims to reduce emissions from oil and gas flaring operations. Implementing the initial phase of a broader flare recovery partnership will take place at the APC Refinery in Alexandria, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The flare.IQ technology from Baker Hughes’ Panametrics business will enable EGPC to further digitalise the infrastructure of its emissions management while getting information about its flare systems.

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources aims to eliminate emissions and improve the efficiency of oil and gas operations. Meanwhile, the contract between Baker Hughes and Petrosafe comes in line with the Arab republic’s preparation to host the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in November this year.

Petroleum minister, Tarek El-Molla, stated: “Phase one of the partnership, the deployment of flare.IQ, will support our flare recovery ambitions, which is one of our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in support of the Paris Agreement objectives.”

The contract followed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) which was signed by the two parties last February.

