Riyadh – East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has signed a SAR 324 million contract with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) to manufacture and supply steel pipes for water uses.

The 210-day contract's financial impact is expected to be registered in fiscal year 2022-2023, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in May, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry inked a contract with SWCC at the amount of SAR 490 million to manufacture and supply steel pipes.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).