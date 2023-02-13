The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) on Monday agreed to co-operate on a feasibility study to set up and operate hydrogen fueling station

The project will utilize DEWA’s existing green hydrogen production facility in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and ENOC's knowledge of the fuel market and reach to customers.

The MoU was signed in Dubai on the first day of the World Government Summit 2023.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

