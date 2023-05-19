Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of its biogas-to-energy project at its Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The project is one of the Municipality’s renewable energy initiatives that support its strategic plan to transform its assets into green sustainable assets. It has the capacity to generate 44,250 MWh of electricity annually.

The biogas power facility’s daily power generation capacity of 6 MW will cover 50% of the Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant’s entire operational needs.

The Municipality completed the project in partnership with the private sector, in line with the directives of the Dubai Government to foster productive private-sector partnerships that generate effective solutions for energy needs, reported Wam.

The project will contribute to providing sustainable solutions by utilising alternative energy sources, further reducing annual carbon emissions by 31,000 tonnes, in addition to decreasing the plant’s operational cost by AED320 million over 25 years, it stated.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "The biogas project is one of Dubai Municipality’s key initiatives aimed at generating renewable energy from sustainable and clean resources in partnership with the private sector."

"“By enabling the plant to support itself with the power required for its operations, the initiative serves the major pillars of Dubai Municipality’s strategy such as the circular economy and sustainability, in addition to raising the cost-effectiveness of its operations," noted Al Hajri.

"This reflects Dubai Municipality's strategy for implementing innovative and environmentally friendly projects. The plant also embodies the Municipality’s commitment to implementing projects and adopting solutions that promote sustainability in Dubai and support its vision to be the world’s best city to live in," he added.

According to him, the Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant produces 57,000 cu m of biogas per day as a result of its treatment procedures.

Through the project, approximately 54,800 cu m per day will be used to produce 121 MWh of electricity, meeting 50% of the Warsan plant’s needs. The project stands out for having fully automated operations with more than 350 tools that continuously monitor operations 24/7," he added.

