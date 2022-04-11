Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (Transco), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), on Monday announced three interconnections that can transfer a total of 117 MIGD to different areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The utility services providers said this initiative is a part of a shared national goal for strategic water interconnections in the UAE to ensure reliable water supply to consumers.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said that this partnership supports water security in the UAE and increases the reliability and efficiency of the water network to meet the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 objective to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions.

He said the strategic water interconnection projects would help avoid crisis and any water shortage.

“Water security is critical to our nation’s health, social and economic stability. In line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its water infrastructure, and is leveraging new desalination technologies, brine reduction techniques, and water demand management strategies to improve water security and support a green transition,” said Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

“We recognise the importance of making water more sustainable and view national collaborations as imperative to ensure UAE water security. The strategic water interconnection projects between Dubai and Abu Dhabi present a significant opportunity to maximise a sufficient supply of potable water at a national scale while also mitigating climate change risks to water availability, quality, and quantity,” he added.

Dr Afif Saif Al Yafei, CEO of Transco, said the company delivered water through more than 3,500 kilometres of water pipelines in 2021, ensuring reliability in line with the highest international benchmarks.

“We also completed 23 projects worth Dh3.3 billion, which included integrating with our network the first potable water from the Taweelah Reverse Osmosis plant, one of the largest in the world” he added.

