Drilling operations at the Zohr natural gas field will be resumed on January 28th or 29th, 2025, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian company Eni, told Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Descalzi expected Egypt to return to high gas production and export rates within two years at most.

The CEO stressed the company’s aspirations to intensify drilling and exploration operations in Egypt.

On his part, Madbouly said the government is closely following up on efforts to increase gas production from various sites and develop the petroleum sector in cooperation with international partners.

Earlier this month, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said that development work in the field would resume during January.

