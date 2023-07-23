Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has recently joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) as a core member, in a move that reinforces its commitment to advancing green mobility and energy.

By joining CharIN, DEWA can actively participate in establishing industry standards for electric vehicle (EV) charging systems. This membership also enables DEWA to collaborate on developing new technologies to improve the efficiency of green mobility, reduce EV charging costs, and increase charging speed.

DEWA’s involvement in CharIN ensures that the organisation remains aligned with global benchmarks and stays updated with the latest industry advancements. DEWA’s recent membership in CharIN as a core member strengthens its commitment to advancing EV charging infrastructure.

CharIN is a prominent global association with more than 320 members committed to advancing interoperable and unified charging standards such as the Combined Charging System (CCS) and the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) for all types of vehicles.

“We continue to support the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, which enhances our contribution to reducing carbon emissions in the transport and communications sector and consolidates Dubai’s position as the global capital of green economy and sustainable development,'' said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

‘’This supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, among the strategic goals of the Emirate in terms of sustainability and air quality. DEWA’s continuous development of the Green Charger initiative is based on the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for environmentally friendly vehicles. It also provides smart and innovative solutions that guarantee customers a smooth and fast experience. This supports our efforts to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles as a springboard for achieving Net-Zero. Our robust public charging network has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of EVs in the Emirate. DEWA has successfully installed over 370 green charging stations, providing access to more than 680 charging points throughout Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA,'' Al Tayer added.

“We are pleased to have DEWA as a core member of CharIN. We fully support DEWA setting up an EV charging network using industry standards, thus promoting EV charging and green mobility. As CharIN is extending its activities in the MENA region, it is very special for us to have DEWA, a key energy player in the region. DEWA brings in their local experience in the technical working groups of CharIN. They jointly work with other members along the value chain on progressing relevant technologies of charging electric vehicles of all kinds to empower the next level of green mobility and energy,” said Claas Bracklo, Chairman of CharIN.

Through the EV Green Charger Initiative, launched by DEWA in 2014, DEWA allows customers to easily and efficiently manage the EV Green Charger services, through the EV Green Charger User Dashboard. Customers can easily find charging station locations through DEWA’s website, smart app, and 14 other digital platforms. Additionally, registered Green Charger customers can enjoy the convenience of cardless services using a QR code. To further promote EV adoption and centralise information on EV developments, DEWA has launched the ‘Dubai EV Community Hub’ website (www.dubaievhub.ae).