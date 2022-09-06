DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received four bids from international companies for consultancy contract for the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

The production capacity of the sixth phase of the Solar Park will be 900 MW.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park's projects have received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA's major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. DEWA's total production capacity of energy is 14,117 MW. The current production capacity of the Solar Park is 1,627 MW using photovoltaic solar panels.

DEWA is implementing other projects at the Solar Park with a total capacity of 1,233 MW using photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power technologies, which raises the share of clean energy production within Dubai's energy mix to 11.5%. This is expected to reach 14% by the end of this year."

"We seek to put Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of producing renewable and clean energy. DEWA has achieved world records for the lowest solar energy prices (Levelised Cost of Electricity), for five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar power prices," added Al Tayer.