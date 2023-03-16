PHOTO
DEWA holds conference for bidders on 6th phase of MBR Solar Park
DEWA took the attendees on a tour around the solar park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model
March 16, 2023
