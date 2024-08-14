Daltex, a major agribusiness and the world's largest potato exporter, is the first Egyptian private sector company to trade international carbon credits through Egypt’s newly launched voluntary carbon market, as per an emailed press release.

This market, the first of its kind in Africa, is regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) as part of Egypt Vision 2030.

Daltex acquired 1,500 Verra carbon credits from VNV Advisory's Punjab Agroforestry Project in India, valued at over EGP 1.3 million.

This project, covering 500,000 hectares, aims to boost smallholder farmers’ incomes through carbon revenue while improving agricultural sustainability.

Earlier, Egypt launched the first voluntary carbon market in the country and Africa.

