Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, recently met with Linda Cook, the CEO of Harbour Energy—one of the largest British companies operating in the petroleum, gas, and energy sectors. This meeting marks Harbour Energy’s first entry into the Egyptian market, following its acquisition of exploration areas from the German company Wintershall Dea in the Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea.

During their discussion, El Molla emphasized that Egypt’s petroleum sector benefits from advanced infrastructure and the expertise of distinguished Egyptian professionals. He welcomed Harbour Energy’s entry into the Egyptian market, anticipating new investments and the introduction of advanced technologies.

El Molla also highlighted the successful collaboration between Wintershall Dea and Egypt’s petroleum sector, considering it a model for strategic partnerships.

Linda Cook, the CEO of Harbour Energy, expressed her aspiration to inject new investments into Egypt’s petroleum sector and expand the company’s operations to become a leading energy player in the country. Following the meeting, El Molla and Cook witnessed the signing of an acquisition agreement between Harbour Energy and Wintershall Dea in Egypt.

The agreement was signed by Yassin Mohamed, CEO of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Samah Sabry, CEO of Wintershall Dea in North Africa and the Middle East, and Howard Lunds, legal advisor to Harbour Energy.

Harbour Energy had previously announced its acquisition of assets from Wintershall Dea in several countries, including Egypt.

