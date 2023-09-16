Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is in talks with Abu Dhabi's ADNOC for a controlling stake in petrochemical firm Braskem, newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, Petrobras was analyzing a joint venture with ADNOC, while a minority stake would remain with Novonor, Braskem's current main shareholder along with the Brazilian oil company.

Three offers so far have been presented to take control of Braskem: a joint bid from Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and U.S. asset manager Apollo, and separate proposals from Brazilian firms Unipar Carbocloro and J&F.

The newspaper also said that ADNOC was considering the current main shareholders remaining with Braskem stakes as a way to speed up an agreement.

Braskem, Petrobras and ADNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Novonor said it would not comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marta Nogueira; editing by Diane Craft)