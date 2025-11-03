BP has announced the successful start-up of the RW5 well, adding 80 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of new gas production within the West Nile Delta (WND) project.

The new output complements increased production from the RW4 well, bringing total combined production from both new wells to around 140 mcf/d since the beginning of the year.

Nader Zaki, BP’s Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “This production comes as part of the additional wells programme in the Raven field, which forms part of our efforts to support Egypt’s vision to meet local energy demand, while also reinforcing BP’s regional growth strategy. BP has also recently contracted the Valaris DS-12 deepwater drilling rig to drill five development and exploration wells in the Mediterranean. Drilling is expected to begin in April 2026, targeting new production by next summer.”

Wael Shahin, BP Egypt Country Manager, added that the RW4 and RW5 wells were part of the Raven field’s expansion programme, executed successfully in recent months:

“This milestone highlights the company’s ability to deliver with the highest safety and efficiency standards.”

BP operates the West Nile Delta facilities with an 82.75% interest, while Harbour Energy holds the remaining 17.25%.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

