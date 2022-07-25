ABU DHABI - Borouge - as the manager of the Borouge 4 project on behalf of the project owners, ADNOC and Borealis - has announced a new milestone in the construction of the Borouge 4 expansion in Ruwais, with the early works phase already underway and the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors set to start construction this month.

Sultan Zaid Al Shehhi, Borouge 4 Project Director, said, "Borouge 4 is on track and will enter its next phase of development with the construction of the infrastructure, which includes establishing the utility system, roadwork and associated civil works of the complex."

As one of the key pillars of ADNOC's growth strategy, Borouge 4 will contribute to the continued development of the UAE's downstream and industry sector.

The new Borouge 4 facility covers an area equivalent to almost 500 football pitches. Borouge 4 will utilise Borealis' proprietary Borstar technology, to produce high-quality polyolefin solutions meeting growing customer demand across a range of industrial sectors, including infrastructure, energy, advanced packaging and agriculture throughout the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

The facility will create opportunities for UAE-based manufacturers to "Make It in the Emirates". It will also supply feedstock for the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, which is catalysing the next phase of the UAE's industrial growth.

"Borouge 4 is an enabler of ADNOC's growth strategy and the UAE and Abu Dhabi's industrial growth and diversification plans. We are proud to already be contributing to the 'Make It In The Emirates' programme, with more than 25% of the total materials and equipment of the complex being 'Made in the UAE'. We have safely completed 1.5 million man-hours to date, and with our UAE contractor, Al Asab, we look forward to successfully completing the early works phase," said Al Shehhi.

The milestone comes on the back of Borouge's recent participation in the Make It In the Emirates Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC and the launch of the ADDED Industrial Strategy for Abu Dhabi.

As a UAE industrial champion and enabler of the petrochemical industry, Borouge supports the local supply chain and contributes to the UAE In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, leveraging local purchasing power to grow the industrial sector.

Upon completion, the Borouge 4 project will add an additional 1.4 million tonnes of polyethylene and boost the total annual production capacity of polyolefins produced in the UAE to 6.4 million tonnes.