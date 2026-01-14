Bobcat has launched a new range of generators for the Middle East and Africa market, providing a wider offering of well over 20 models with prime power outputs from 20 to 1650 kVA.

Designed and produced in the MEA region, the new generators benefit from large air flows and robust components, providing a more cost-effective product for a market that is becoming much more competitive.

They also have exceptional heat resistance and enhanced total cost of ownership. As they are manufactured in the Middle East, this also results in shorter delivery times, with lower transportation costs and customs duties.

The new Bobcat generator range is designed not only for applications in construction, rental, general industry and agriculture, but also covers applications such as home standby, telecommunications and back-up power for both small and large businesses.

The six smallest models in the range from 20-165 kVA - the PG20W, PG30W, PG50W, PG60W, PG110W and PG165W - are unchanged and feature well proven Yanmar engines up to 60 kVA or Volvo engines, providing high uptime with a low requirement of repair and reduced noise levels.

The main change in the full array of generators is in the expansion of the model selection in the Medium and Large sections of the range.

Matus Gejdos, Portable Power Product Manager at Bobcat EMEA, said the most popular generators in MEA were the 100, 200, 500 and 1000 kVA machines and the new range now fully covers these sizes.

"The durability of the units has been demonstrated through extensive and successful testing in Middle East conditions for thousands of hours, with the units being used with different loads, and in temperatures above 40 °C," he added.

Bobcat has kept some of the previously used HD Infracore (HDI) engines which have been in the range for around 10 years now and are well proven products with excellent Bobcat support already established. These engines are used in the medium sized PG220W and PG340W models and the large PG590W, PG710W and PG820W machines.

Complementing this, Bobcat has created a new line of products with engines from Yuchai, one of the top two OEMs in China, which has been manufacturing for western brands for decades.

Whilst overlapping with the HDI line up of five models, the new product line has allowed Bobcat to offer more choice for customers, including much larger models, taking the product portfolio up to 1650 kVA (compared to the cap under the previous HDI range at 850 kVA).-TradeArabia News Service

