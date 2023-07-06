UAE - Belgian construction company Besix and its partner Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova have achieved a significant milestone in its Dubai Waste-to-Energy (DWE) project with the successful ignition of the first fire at the $1.2 billion facility.

This achievement represents a crucial step towards completing and operating the plant, demonstrating the efficient and safe processing of waste to generate renewable energy, said a statement from Besix.

Chosen for its extensive experience and expertise in complex infrastructure projects, Besix will play an integral role in the DWE project.

The group will oversee civil, infrastructure, fire-fighting and ancillary works, while its Swiss partner Hitachi Zosen Inova will take charge of the process-related work, leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and expertise to convert municipal solid waste efficiently and safely into clean energy.

According to Besix, the DWE facility aims to reduce landfill dependency and help Dubai achieve its goal of 75% waste diversion by 2025. Currently in its commissioning phase, the DWE facility processes 1,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Energy production on two lines is set to commence this August. The project aims to be fully operational across all five lines in Q1 2024.

Once completed, a joint venture between HZI and Besix will provide operation and maintenance services for 35 years under an agreement with Dubai Municipality.

A ceremony was held to mark the launch of operations at the DWE facility which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The visit underscores the project's importance and serves as a testament to Dubai's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence, it added.

Benoit Vadani, Vice-President, Director Development, Besix, said the facility's construction adheres to the highest standards of engineering, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

At its peak, the plant will process 5,666 T of waste daily, equivalent to 2 million T annually. This will generate 220 MW of electricity, supplying power to roughly 135,000 homes in the region. From the residual ash produced during combustion, metals will be recovered and recycled for commercial use.

"This momentous achievement was made possible by the efficient collaboration between Besix and HZI, along with Dubai Holding, Dubal, Tech Group, and Itochu. All parties take great pride in working together towards our shared objective," he added.

Hitachi Zosen Inova Managing Director (Middle East) Roni Araiji said the company stands as a global leader in sustainable energy and environmental solutions.

"This facility represents a remarkable collaboration to tackle pressing waste management challenges and generate clean energy for the region. The successful ignition of the first fire serves as a testament to our system's capability to convert waste efficiently and safely into renewable energy," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).