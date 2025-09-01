Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced the launch of an international tender for the development of the Sitra Independent Water and Power Production Plant (IWPP), with a planned capacity of 1400–1500 megawatts (MW) of electricity and 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of potable water.

The project will be implemented through a strategic partnership with the private sector under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) system.

EWA said it has pre-qualified six leading project developers for the project as well as a consortium. These are leading global players including Japanese groups Jera and Sumitomo Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) as well as regional players such as Saudi utility major Acwa Power, UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Kuwait's Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC),

The consortium is of Chinese companies - China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEMC) and China Datang (Overseas Hong Kong), said EWA in a statement.

Announcing the tender, EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said the Sitra project will be developed using the latest global technologies of high operational efficiency and quality standards in the field of electricity generation and seawater desalination using reverse osmosis (RO) technology.

The operational testing phase and initial commercial operation of 600MW of electricity and 30 MIGD of water are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028, with the full commercial operation of the plant scheduled for the second quarter of 2029, he stated.

EWA has invited contractors and investors interested in co-operation to directly communicate with these entities to explore partnership opportunities and exchange expertise for the implementation of the project, he added.

Kamal bin Ahmed said that this project was in line with EWA’s plan to replace old plants with new, more efficient ones, using modern technologies that help reduce natural gas consumption, thereby supporting better resource efficiency and the kingdom’s efforts to lower carbon emissions and achieve environmental sustainability.

He pointed out that the project will be implemented using the latest global technologies to enhance operational efficiency, in line with strategic directions toward sustainable transformation, and will strengthen infrastructure readiness to meet the requirements of comprehensive development, while supporting economic and urban growth in the kingdom.

This project, he stated, comes within the framework of EWA’s continuous efforts to develop the energy and water sector.

Kamal bin Ahmed said the Sitra project comes following the launch of an international tender for the establishment of the Al Hidd Independent Water Production Plant with a capacity of 60 MIGD, as well as the announcement of the commencement of work on Bahrain’s first solar-powered electricity and water production plant, in cooperation with the private sector.

The plant will have a production capacity of around 150MW, with its tender scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

The top official said this project was one of the strategic initiatives to strengthen Bahrain's electricity and water infrastructure and achieve sustainable electricity and water security.

It reflects EWA’s vision to promote sustainability in the kingdom’s electricity and water production sector by working with private players to boost production capacity to meet urban and economic growth.

This is in line with Bahrain’s strategic directions toward sustainable transformation, enhancing infrastructure readiness, and contributing to the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

