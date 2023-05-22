Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) said it has signed an operation and maintenance agreement with Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China.

The agreement will give the opportunity to exchange energy yearly and seasonally to boost energy efficiency through scheduling the timing between exporting and importing between their electric systems, reported BNA.

The agreement will give the opportunity to exchange energy yearly and seasonally to boost energy efficiency through scheduling the timing between exporting and importing between their electric systems.

Commenting on the deal, EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said that energy programmes fall under initiatives of enhancing the quality of energy production in the Kingdom so that it can be invested in the proper method.

He affirmed that the implementation of energy exchange is conducted by following meticulous technical procedures that ensure the operating of the lines connected with Alba while following the proper operational standards to benefit from energy producing between the two parties to the fullest.

EWA and Alba both aim at archiving medium and long-term cooperation that will be in line with future needs, said the BNA report.

Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said: "We are pleased to continue this well-established cooperation with the Electricity and Water Authority in the field of energy exchange operations."

This is in line with Alba’s goal of optimising the use of natural gas in the company’s power plants, providing the necessary stability for operations around the clock and ensuring the reliability and durability of the energy infrastructure, Alba and the EWA alike," he noted.

"With the increasing focus on clean energy solutions, including solar energy, we look forward to working with EWA towards a sustainable and carbon-free future, to achieve the goals of the Kingdom of Bahrain to reach zero carbon neutrality by 2060," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).