Saudi Arabia - India-based Avaada Group, a global pioneer in the renewable energy landscape, has announced that its key unit Avaada Energy, has sealed its strategic partnership deal with Saudi-based Al Jomaih Energy and Water to pioneer renewable power generation in the kingdom and selected Middle Eastern markets.

This significant stride is marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two esteemed entities.

The MoU paves the way for a collaborative approach, with a dedicated committee from both AEW and Avaada overseeing potential projects.

The collaboration extends to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. Avaada is poised to present its competitive EPC solutions and qualifications for collaborative O&M setups in Saudi Arabia.

AEW, with its deep-rooted local expertise, will interface with stakeholders and provide essential resources. In contrast, Avaada will infuse the partnership with its extensive development experience and technical acumen.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said: "The alliance is set to explore the vast potential of solar, wind, hybrid and bBattery Energy Storage solutions. Joining forces with AEW underscores our dedication to bringing sustainable energy innovations to the Middle East."

The MoU paves the way for a collaborative approach, with a dedicated committee from both AEW and Avaada overseeing potential projects, stated Mittal.

"AEW, with its deep-rooted local expertise, will interface with stakeholders and provide essential resources. In contrast, Avaada will infuse the partnership with its extensive development experience and technical acumen," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).