Arctech, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV provider, is poised to provide 11.457MW SkyLine II solar tracking solution to Nextcom for a project in Israel. This marks the company's first solar tracking project in the country and another milestone in the Middle East market.

Arctech has a series of trackable project portfolios in the Middle East including the IBRI II 607MW project in Oman and the 2.1GW Al Dhafra PV2 project in Abu Dhabi among others. The company has established branches in Saudi Arabia and UAE to deepen localisation and offer services to regional clients.

Arctech has partnered with global original OEMs to enhance its global supply chain diversification. In this project, Arctech utilised the closest supply chain resources to supply products to meet the customer's delivery time.

Israeli market

The smooth progress of the project has familiarised Arctech with the Israeli market and equipped it with the ability to design products that comply with local policies. At the exhibition Intersolar Europe 2023 in June, Arctech has met a large number of Israeli clients, including Enlight and C-nergia.

Israel is rapidly promoting renewable energy, with the government setting a renewable energy target of 30% by 2030 - roughly equivalent to the construction of approximately 12GW of solar plants, which is the main renewable energy source developed by the country.

The photovoltaic resources in the Middle East are excellent, and the solar radiation energy is very high in almost all regions. The total annual solar radiation in the UAE is 7920MJ/sq m, and the technical exploitation amount is about 2708TW·h. The total annual solar radiation in Israel is 8640MJ/ sq m, and the technical exploitation amount is about 318TW·h. The total annual solar radiation in Jordan is about 9720MJ/sq m, and the technical exploitation amount is about 6434TW·h.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).