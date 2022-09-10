Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy is in talks with Israel for boosting cooperation in clean and renewable energy sector.

Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, the Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, highlighted the importance of building bridges of cooperation in various energy sectors, especially water, electricity, wastewater treatment and district cooling, during his discussion with Amir Hayek, the Ambassador of Israel to the UAE.

He pointed out that the energy sector holds many opportunities of mutual interest.

These would open new horizons for collaboration between the two countries in numerous fields, including renewable energy, water desalination technologies such as reverse osmosis, as well as the production, transportation and storage of low-carbon hydrogen, demand-side management, and advanced irrigation technologies, in addition to the focus on innovation in modern technologies.

The scope of the work of the Department of Energy and the areas that DoE seeks to develop through its strategic initiatives was presented to the Ambassador.

DoE representative showcased the future outlook of the water and electricity sectors in Abu Dhabi, and the increasing reliance on clean energy sources in the energy mix in the UAE capital.

The representatives also showcased the water production cycle in the emirate, and the policy and regulatory framework for the hydrogen industry, which DoE is currently working on in cooperation with a number of public and private entities.

The meeting was an opportunity to review a number of proposals on future areas of cooperation between the department and the relevant authorities in Israel.

Al Rumaithi indicated that the energy sector in Abu Dhabi has made great strides in diversifying the energy mix during the past decade, especially after the opening of the Shams 1 Concentrated Solar Power Plant, Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant, and the operation of the first reactors at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Clean energy and water offer unlimited opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, helping both countries reach a carbon-neutral future, he added.

Hayek pointed out that Israel was looking forward to strengthening cooperation with the UAE in various fields, the prime being the energy sector.

"Both countries can contribute to combating climate change, securing energy supplies, and reducing dependence on energy that cause harmful carbon emissions," he added.

