Israeli energy companies NewMed Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy plan to jointly bid renewable energy projects in North Africa and the Middle East, including in heavyweight crude oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The two companies are planning to develop, finance, build and operate green projects in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, NewMed Energy, a gas and condensate formerly known as Delek Drilling, said in a recent press release.

NewMed and Enlight have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an exclusive partnership for a period of three years with an option for a two-year extension

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

