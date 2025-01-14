Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, on Monday signed 145 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at around $9 billion at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum & Exhibition 2025.

The agreements and MoUs are expected to advance the localisation of goods and services in Saudi Arabia, boosting local content in the supply chain and fostering collaboration, the company said.

The first day of the event featured an announcement that ASMO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, had commenced operations in Riyadh to redefine the procurement and supply chain landscape in the MENA region.

In addition, the Novel Non-Metallic Solutions facility at King Salman Energy Park and NMDC Offshore fabrication yard at Ras Al Khair were inaugurated during the event. Novel is a joint venture between Aramco and Baker Hughes, which was formed to develop and commercialise a broad range of composite products.

Meanwhile, the NMDC fabrication yard will provide maritime engineering, equipment, material manufacturing and fabrication services.

The iktva Forum & Exhibition is taking place under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, from January 13 to 16 under the theme of “Ecosystem of Opportunities”.

The Governor opened the event during a ceremony also attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy, and Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province.

The event focuses on showcasing the evolution of the local supply base, the realization of enablement anchor projects, and collaboration areas to further develop the domestic supply chain ecosystem. Aramco’s iktva score within its procurement of goods and services has risen from 35% in 2015, when iktva began, to 67% in 2024.

Wail A Al Jaafari, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services, said: “Since its launch in 2015, iktva has set new standards by creating best-in-class infrastructure, streamlining business processes, creating new opportunities, and building a world-class supply chain. The program is actively driving domestic value creation and maximizing economic growth and diversification. iktva is a top priority in Aramco’s long-term planning, as we seek to build on the company’s already high levels of resilience.”

The intent of the programme is to achieve a 70% iktva score, while increasing exports of locally manufactured goods and services and creating direct and indirect jobs for young Saudis. As part of the iktva programme, 210 localisation opportunities have been identified within 12 sectors, with an estimated annual market size of $28 billion.

Since its launch, the iktva programme has so far enabled the establishment of 350 new local manufacturing facilities, with a total Capex of more than $9 billion. These facilities cover different sectors such as chemicals, non-metallics, IT, electrical and instrumentation, static and rotating equipment, drilling, fire protection systems, and others. These investments have resulted in 47 products being manufactured for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

2025 iktva award winners:

1. Best in Overall iktva (Services): SLB

2. Best in Overall iktva (Construction): Nesma & Partners

3. Best in Overall iktva (Manufacturing): Arabian Rig Manufacturing

4. Best SME in Overall iktva (Services): Excellence Logging Saudi

5. Best SME in Overall iktva (Manufacturing): Saudi Valves Manufacturing

6. Best in Saudization (Services): Arabian Drilling Company

7. Best in Saudization (Manufacturing): Zahid Group

8. Best in Training & Development: Hyundai Engineering

9. Best in Supplier Development: Halliburton

10. Best in Research & Development: Baker Hughes

11. Best in Exports: Jeddah Cables Company

12. Best in ESG: Jana Marine Services

-TradeArabia News Service

