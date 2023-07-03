Riyadh – Arabian Pipes Company was awarded a new deal at total value of nearly SAR 43 million, under which the listed firm will provide China Geo-Engineering Corporation (Saudi) branch with steel pipes.

The supply order holds a seven-month duration period, while its contract was signed on 25 June 2023.

Arabian Pipes noted that the financial impact of the award will reflect during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to a bourse announcement.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Saudi company won several contracts, including a seven-month and an 11-month deals with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) at values of SAR 27 million and SAR 62 million, respectively.

