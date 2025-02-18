UAE - Arabian Drilling and Shelf Drilling have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the intention of forming a strategic alliance which aims to deploy some of Arabian Drilling’s premium jack-up rigs internationally and expand the reach and capabilities of both companies.

Arabian Drilling is the largest onshore and offshore drilling company in Saudi Arabia by fleet size. Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean and the North Sea.

Under the alliance, Arabian Drilling will gain access to Shelf Drilling's extensive international operating platform and diverse customer relationships. Shelf Drilling will seek to use some of Arabian Drilling’s high-specification jack-up rigs to meet specific contract requirements. By combining resources, technical expertise and operational excellence, the Alliance will be positioned to deliver outstanding services to customers and increase the competitiveness of both companies, said a statement.

Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling, commented: "The alliance gives us a clear path to execute our strategy to develop an international footprint. Shelf Drilling’s expertise and international presence will bring our advanced, high-specification rigs to new markets. We see a strong cultural fit and a common focus on the highest health, safety and environmental standards. The alliance is an exciting new opportunity to create value."

Greg O’Brien, CEO of Shelf Drilling, commented: "The alliance marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering operational excellence and best-in-class services to our customers. By leveraging Shelf Drilling’s extensive international presence, unique focus on safety, and fit-for-purpose business strategy with Arabian Drilling's premium jack-up rigs, we are well-positioned to unlock new opportunities in our core markets and drive value for our stakeholders." -TradeArabia News Service

Arabian Drilling was established in 1964 and is the leader in the drilling sector in Saudi Arabia with a large fleet of onshore and offshore rigs for oil and gas. The founders and majority shareholders of the company are: Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA), a Saudi joint stock company and SLB (previously known as Schlumberger), a global leader in oilfield services. Arabian Drilling serves clients including Aramco, Al-Khafji Joint Operations (KJO), SLB and Baker Hughes. The company is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

